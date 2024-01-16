Bulgari Introduces B.Zero1 Kada Bracelet, A Limited Edition Piece Crafted Exclusively For India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANSlife) Bulgari, the Magnificent Roman High Jeweller known for its timeless designs, pays tribute to the Kada, the traditional Indian bangle, with the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet. This exclusive-to-India creation is crafted in dazzling yellow gold, and it is an enchanting ode to India's long-standing cultural affinity with precious metals and stones. It also represents the“modern India”: a confluence of deeply rooted traditions and contemporary, global perspectives.

Commenting on the occasion, Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO, said, "With this important launch we wish to honour the Kada, recognizing its eternal meaning deeply rooted in Indian culture. The B.zero1 Kada bracelet is a jewel that embodies contemporary design and tradition at the same time, maintaining the consistency of the past reinterpreted in a contemporary form and with the same spirit of India, yesterday and today. It's an honour to have Ayushmann Khurrana on our side as Bulgari's India Friend of the Brand; a multifaceted talent whose dedication to his craft and his appreciation for India's diverse culture make him the perfect embodiment of Bulgari's vision.”

Speaking to IANSlife about his experience and thoughts on being the face of the India-exclusive Bulgari's B.zero1 Kada Bracelet, Ayushmann Khurrana, said, "As the face of this campaign, I've had the privilege to witness firsthand the meticulous craftsmanship and the avant-garde spirit that Bulgari brings to this bracelet. This India-exclusive piece beautifully bridges our rich heritage with the current spirit while also symbolizing strength and purity. The blend of tradition and innovation resonates with the progressive mindset defining today's India. Bulgari's dedication to authenticity, showcased through codes of spirals and movement, is commendable."

Embracing the visionary codes of B.zero1, the creation expresses a concept of movement, circularity and light through a spiral design that evokes strength and determination.

The newly unveiled bracelet, according to Khurrana, is much like his artistic expression, which is closely tied to his roots. He said, "The B.Zero1 Kada Bracelet, for me, embodies the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, and I'm genuinely excited to see how it becomes a part of people's lives, intertwining its own story within the rich landscape of our heritage."

The B.zero1 Kada Bracelet is uniquely conceived to be more voluminous than the conventional B.zero1 design, giving men the possibility to combine it with watches or other bracelets or to wear it as a stand-alone statement piece. Its versatility extends to pairing effortlessly with both casual and formal attire, as well as traditional ensembles.

