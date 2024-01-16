Another Ammunition Depot Discovered In Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Another ammunition storage was found during the review of
abandoned buildings in the Garabagh economic region after the local
anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
Boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for various types
of grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, and
missiles were seized from the civilian facility used by the
Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments for
military purposes.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107726436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.