Another Ammunition Depot Discovered In Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Another ammunition storage was found during the review of abandoned buildings in the Garabagh economic region after the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for various types of grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, and missiles were seized from the civilian facility used by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments for military purposes.

<p></p>