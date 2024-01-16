               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Another Ammunition Depot Discovered In Garabagh Region


1/16/2024 6:09:40 AM

Another ammunition storage was found during the review of abandoned buildings in the Garabagh economic region after the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for various types of grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, and missiles were seized from the civilian facility used by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments for military purposes.

