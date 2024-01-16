France Condemns Iran Attack On Irbil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- France strongly condemned on Tuesday Iran's missile attacks on several locations in Irbil, calling it a blatant, unacceptable and concerning violation of Iraq's sovereignty, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The attacks were claimed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards who launched on Monday missile strikes on anti-Tehran groups in Irbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan north of Iraq.

The statement added that these attacks contribute to escalating the tension in the region and must be halted, underscoring France's full support of Iraq and the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. (end)

mao













MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107726207