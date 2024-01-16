False fire report at White House sparks emergency reaction

(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events, fire crews and emergency responders swiftly descended upon the White House following a deceptive 911 call reporting a fictitious fire at United States President Joe Biden's residence, with the false claim suggesting someone was trapped inside.



The spurious emergency call, made on a Monday morning in Washington, prompted an immediate response from the District of Columbia's fire and ambulance services.



According to reports, thirteen emergency vehicles rushed to the White House within a minute of the call, reflecting the urgency of the situation. However, upon coordination with the Secret Service, it was swiftly determined that there was no actual fire emergency, as confirmed by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesman Noah Gray. The incident unfolded while President Biden was safely at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, with plans to return home later that afternoon.



This fabricated emergency at the White House adds to a recent wave of what are known as "swatting" incidents targeting prominent United States political figures. Swatting involves the intentional deception of emergency services to provoke potentially violent confrontations between police SWAT teams and unsuspecting individuals. Notably, this incident follows a string of similar incidents, with Republican lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brandon Williams being subjected to swatting calls on Christmas Day, falsely reporting violent crimes at their respective homes.



The incident underscores the growing concern over the misuse of emergency services and the potential dangers posed by these deceptive calls. As authorities investigate the origin of the false report at the White House, the broader issue of swatting and its impact on public figures remains a pressing challenge for law enforcement agencies.





