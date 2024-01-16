Art Deco Splendor: Discovering Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay's Architectural Elegance

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay seamlessly transports the iconic Art Deco design legacy of Waldorf Astoria New York into the heart of Qatar, creating a modern masterpiece that pays homage to the 1930s era. This 44-story architectural gem, masterfully crafted by HBA (Hirsch Bedner Associates), invites guests into a world where sophistication and luxury converge.

The hotel's entrance, reminiscent of Waldorf Astoria New York's grandeur, sets the tone for the Art Deco experience. HBA shares that their exploration of ideas, principles, geometry, and materials aimed to honor the Waldorf Astoria legacy, resulting in a design faithful to the Art Deco tradition.

A Tiffany & Co. clock, an extraordinary piece of art crafted from anodized aluminum, awaits guests in the lobby. Upholstered benches, mirroring Tiffany's signature hue, surround this masterpiece, creating a seamless connection between the grand entrance and guest rooms.

Behind the reception, an Églomisé screen and custom hand-painted De Gournay wallpaper pay tribute to the Art Deco period's craftsmanship. The hotel's guest rooms continue the narrative with Aqua Bella marble, Tiffany Blue-inspired mohair, and a blend of materials echoing the elegance of the era.

Peacock Alley, a historic nod to Waldorf Astoria New York, captivates visitors with a full-height plaster-carved wall adorned with exotic landscapes. The central catwalk features a marble mosaic pattern and pendant lights, creating a mesmerizing play of light. The Cortland Bar exudes Jazz Age allure, with Namban De Gournay wallpaper, gilded tones, and a celestial burst pattern in the pendant lights.

The Rear Ballroom Lobby, a tribute to the streets of New York City, boasts Sputnik-style pendant lights and Amazonite marble, enveloping guests in a sense of glamour. The ballrooms themselves are a vision of opulence, with relief-patterned walls, lacquer frames, antique mirrors, and straw marquetry panels that welcome guests into a bygone era of glamour.

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay stands as a testament to the meticulous fusion of Art Deco elegance and modern luxury, creating an unforgettable experience that transcends time and place.

