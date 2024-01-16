Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Agricultural Collaboration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 15. Tajikistan's
Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda, and Uzbekistan's
Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, discussed
collaboration in the field of agriculture, Trend reports.
According to the Tajikistan Embassy in Uzbekistan, the
discussions specifically covered topics related to horticulture,
sericulture, establishment of joint ventures, greenhouses, and the
training of highly skilled professionals in the agricultural
sector.
The parties also addressed the implementation of previously
signed documents in the field of industry between Tajikistan and
Uzbekistan.
As per the Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan,
Uzbekistan emerged as the second-largest trading partner of
Tajikistan among Central Asian countries from January through
November 2023. The trade turnover between the countries exceeded
$450 million during that period, which is a 10 decrease
compared to the same period in 2022.
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.