Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Agricultural Collaboration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 15. Tajikistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, discussed collaboration in the field of agriculture, Trend reports.

According to the Tajikistan Embassy in Uzbekistan, the discussions specifically covered topics related to horticulture, sericulture, establishment of joint ventures, greenhouses, and the training of highly skilled professionals in the agricultural sector.

The parties also addressed the implementation of previously signed documents in the field of industry between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As per the Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan emerged as the second-largest trading partner of Tajikistan among Central Asian countries from January through November 2023. The trade turnover between the countries exceeded $450 million during that period, which is a 10 decrease compared to the same period in 2022.