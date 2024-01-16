Expulsion Of 300 Afghan Migrants From Pakistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Afghan refugees with their belongings arrive on vehicles from Pakistan at a registration centre near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on November 28, 2023. – Border officials say at least 210,000 Afghans, including many who have lived decades, if not their whole lives, outside their country, have passed through the Torkham border point since Pakistan ordered those without documents to leave. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

Following the return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations has revealed that 300 Afghan citizens were forced to leave Pakistan.

On Monday, this ministry stated that 333 Afghan migrants have returned to their country from Pakistan once again.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations added that these migrants returned to the country on Sunday, following their expulsion from Pakistan.

The ministry clarified that this group of migrants returned to the country through the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province and the Spin Boldak border crossing in Kandahar province.

At the Torkham border crossing, 37 families consisting of 175 individuals were forcibly returned from Pakistan.

However, the authorities at the Spin Boldak border crossing in Kandahar province also announced that 32 families, including 158 individuals and 3 released detainees from Pakistan, were forcibly returned through that route.

It should be noted that recently, there has been a significant increase in the expulsion of Afghan citizens from Pakistan.

This comes at a time when newly expelled Afghan citizens from Pakistan are facing many challenges, especially with the arrival of winter and a lack of necessary living facilities.

