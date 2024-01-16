Italy Calls For End To Civilian Casualties In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed in two phone calls with British counterpart, David Cameron, and French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, the developments in the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Red Sea.

The Italian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that within the framework of the contacts of the Italian presidency of the Group of Seven countries (G7), Tajani discussed the tense situation in the Middle East and proposed to his counterparts to define common forms of pressure at the G7 level on the parties involved to achieve certain objectives.

Tajani emphasized the "absolute necessity is to immediately limit the number of Palestinian civilian victims, in addition to putting pressure on the Israeli government to conclude the military operations in the Gaza Strip.

He also stressed that Italy "intends to confirm the strong and coherent support of the G7 for Ukraine, which must continue to count on our commitment to a just and lasting peace, and also in light of the reconstruction process".

The situation in the Red Sea was also discussed during the phone calls, with Tajani stressing "the Italian governments commitment to the security of maritime lines of communication and the need to protect trade routes linking the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific region." (QNA)

