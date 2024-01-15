Iraq: Huge Explosions Shake Northern Irbil City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- A number of locations in Iraq's Irbil Governorate were subjected to a missile attack, causing huge explosions on Monday.
According to available preliminary information, the places targeted by the bombing are a base of the international coalition to fight the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) near Irbil Airport, in addition to US Consulate building and other sites.
No information or official statement has been issued about the attacks. (end)
sbr
MENAFN15012024000071011013ID1107723793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.