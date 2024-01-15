Iraq: Huge Explosions Shake Northern Irbil City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- A number of locations in Iraq's Irbil Governorate were subjected to a missile attack, causing huge explosions on Monday.

According to available preliminary information, the places targeted by the bombing are a base of the international coalition to fight the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) near Irbil Airport, in addition to US Consulate building and other sites.

No information or official statement has been issued about the attacks. (end)

sbr







MENAFN15012024000071011013ID1107723793