Four Killed, Six Injured In Missiles Attack In Irbil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Council announced the killing of four civilians and the wounding of six others as a result of missile strikes on several sites in the Irbil Governorate in northern Iraq.
The Council stated in a statement that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard fired ballistic missiles at several civilian locations in Irbil, killing four civilians and wounding six others.
The statement added, this is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Kurdistan region and Iraq, calling on the Iraqi government and the international community not to remain silent regarding this crime.
Earlier, a number of locations in Iraq's Irbil Governorate were subjected to a missile attack, causing huge explosions. (Pickup previous)
