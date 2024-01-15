Lebanon Undeterred By Opening Defeat Against Hosts Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Maher Sabra felt Lebanon's 3-0 defeat to Qatar in Friday's AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 opening match did not do justice to the valiant performance the Cedars produced at the Lusail Stadium.

The Miodrag Radulovic-led Lebanon held their own in the first half but came undone just before the break as Akram Afif scored the first of his two goals.

“I think our performance was quite good even if the scoreline suggests otherwise. In the first half, we put a lot of pressure on Qatar but unfortunately, things didn't go our way. However, I must congratulate the Qatari team on their hard-earned win,” said Sabra. With Lebanon facing China PR next on Wednesday, the Nejmeh SC defender's focus is solely on avoiding the mistakes made in the first match and collecting three points.



“We must study our performance and fill the gaps. We have to make sure that we are composed and looking ahead instead of sitting in the past. I don't anticipate our next matches to be as difficult as the opener.”

Sabra's sentiments were echoed by teammate Soony Saad, who came on as a substitute minutes before Lebanon conceded the third goal.

“It's really gutting if you concede in the 44th minute and that showed in the second half. Having said that, I don't believe the match against Qatar says much about our future performances,” said Saad.

“The tournament is long and let's remember that Argentina also lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening match in the World Cup and we all know how that story ended.

“As long as we don't concede avoidable goals and be a little more clinical in the final third, we should not have a lot to worry about in our upcoming ties against China and Tajikistan.” AFC