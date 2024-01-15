Armenia Details Upcoming Border Delimitation Talks With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Armenian side has provided details of the impending consultations with Azerbaijan on border delimitation, Trend reports, referring to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

According to Grigoryan, the next session of the delimitation commissions will be held in late January.

"Based on preliminary agreements, the meeting will first discuss the draft Regulation on the joint activities of the State Commission, which should clearly define the types of documents and legal acts of judicial importance to be used in the joint efforts, identify the latest topographic maps of the USSR period, compiled and published by the competent authorities on a proper legal basis, and other similar issues," he noted.

The 5th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was held on November 30.

The meeting was presided over by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.

