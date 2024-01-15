Armenia Details Upcoming Border Delimitation Talks With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Armenian side
has provided details of the impending consultations with Azerbaijan
on border delimitation, Trend reports,
referring to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
According to Grigoryan, the next session of the delimitation
commissions will be held in late January.
"Based on preliminary agreements, the meeting will first discuss
the draft Regulation on the joint activities of the State
Commission, which should clearly define the types of documents and
legal acts of judicial importance to be used in the joint efforts,
identify the latest topographic maps of the USSR period, compiled
and published by the competent authorities on a proper legal basis,
and other similar issues," he noted.
The 5th meeting of the State Commission on State Border
Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the
Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues
between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was held on November 30.
The meeting was presided over by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime
Minister of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister
of Armenia.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.