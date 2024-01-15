CAQM Re-Activates Stage-III GRAP Measures To Tackle Pollution In NCR

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee has re-activated Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), in an effort to combat the escalating air quality crisis in the NCR, on Sunday.

This stringent move is prompted by the heightened pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, sparking concerns over public health.

The Stage-III GRAP implementation mandates immediate measures on various fronts.

Stone crushers operating across the NCR will face closure, effectively putting an end to significant dust contributors. Simultaneously, all mining and related activities will be halted, further mitigating sources of emissions.

In a bid to minimise dust pollution emanating from construction sites, a stringent ban on construction and demolition activities will be enforced across the entire NCR.

Exceptions to this prohibition will only apply to critical projects such as hospitals and national security infrastructure

Acknowledging the substantial impact of vehicle emissions on the region's air quality, the authorities are set to impose stricter restrictions on older vehicles.

The movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (4-wheelers) will be severely restricted within Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

(KNN Bureau)