PHCC Served Over 1.8 Million People In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In 2023, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) achieved noteworthy strides in enhancing the health and overall well-being of the population in Qatar.

The PHCC has opened new facilities and completed the Corporate Strategic Plan 2019-2023 aimed at transforming the healthcare system in Qatar by providing high-quality, patient-centred primary healthcare services. With the opening of Al Sadd Health Centre on March 2023, now the PHCC operates 31 health centres geographically distributed across various areas in the country.

The PHCC yesterday announced some of its 2023 achievements on the X platform.



Health Ministry launches annual vaccination campaign for public and private school students

QSTP funded Droobi Health merges with India's Smit to form DroobiSmit MoPH issues health guidelines for Asian Cup fans

Read Also

By the end of 2023, the PHCC had registered 1.8 million patients across the health centres, compared to 1.71 million patients registered in 2022.

The PHCC is leading the transformation of the health and wellbeing of the people in Qatar by shifting the balance of care from curative, hospital-based treatment to enhanced preventive, health, and wellness services in the community. It provides more than 89 services including family medicine, preventive care and urgent care.

In 2023, the PHCC provided more than 3.7 million consultations across the 31 health centres. The pharmacy services are offered at all PHCC health centres, staffed by qualified and experienced pharmacists, and 6.5 million medicines were dispensed in 2023.

The PHCC continued its Medication Home Delivery Service in 2023 and sent 4,000 home medication deliveries through Qatar Post.

The PHCC provides clinical laboratory diagnostic services across health centres and in 2023 conducted more than 8 million tests in phlebotomy, routine haematology, clinical chemistry, immunology, endocrinology, and clinical pathology.

In diagnostic imaging services, such as digital plain X-ray, ultrasound and dental orthopantomogram (OPG) were provided to 186,000 patients in 2023. The total number of PHCC staff is 7,670, which includes more than 5,000 clinicians.

In non-clinical achievements, the PHCC completed implementing the Corporate Strategic Plan 2019-2023, which aims to enable Qatar's population to lead healthy lives, while managing the risk factors that may affect their well-being, especially chronic diseases, road accidents and injuries.

The 5th International Primary Health Care Conference – Qatar 2023, recommended the need to enhance community participation and cooperation between different sectors, focus on self-care, evidence-based options for patients, and ensure that infectious and non-communicable diseases are addressed, besides highlighting value-based health care and patient well-being.