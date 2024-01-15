               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Acclaimed Singer KS Chithra Suffers Cyber Attack Over Post On 'Pran Pratishtha'


1/15/2024 2:30:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (IANS) Acclaimed singer K.S. Chithra came under cyber attack over a post on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chithra in her post on a social media had requested all to chant hymns praising Lord Ram when the event takes place on January 22 and in the evening light lamps in and around one's homes.

The post came out on Sunday and after getting a good response to it, faced vile attacks.

The 60-year-old singer is popularly known as the 'Little Nightangle of India' and in a career over four decades has recorded over 25,000 songs in various languages.

She is a recipient of six National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards (South) and 36 state film awards from six states in the country.

