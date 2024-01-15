QU Professors Publish Books On Media, Mass Communication Sciences

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A group of professors from the Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University, led by Dr. Mohamed Elfateh Hamdi, supervised the issuance of three scientific books on media, communication sciences and scientific research methodology.

The first book, Madkhal Liulum Al Etesal W Al Elam, (An Introduction to Communication and Media Sciences) was published in 2021 by Zamzam Publishing House in Jordan. The book was supervised by Dr. Muhammad Al Fatih Hamdi and with the assistance of Dr. Kamal Hamidou.

A group of researchers from some Arab universities including the University of Baghdad, Qatar University, the University of Algeria, Lebanese University (Beirut), University of Fez (Morocco), participated in writing the book in addition to media research institutions such as Al Jazeera Center for Studies.

The book is an important reference for students of the Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University. The book included several chapters that dealt with television content production in the digital age, data journalism, investigative journalism, electronic journalism, and professional ethics.

The book also dealt with the origins, development and functions of the Qatari media in its various means. The book also dealt with the public communication space and the theoretical and conceptual developments that occurred therein.

The second book 'Manhij Al Bahas Fi Al Etesal' (Research Methods in Communication), published in 2022 by Dar Al-Majahij in Jordan is an important book in research methodology in the field of communication and media sciences.

A group of researchers from some Arab universities participated in it, and the book contained several chapters that touched on the most important steps of scientific research and the most important scientific approaches to studying the communication phenomenon in light of the digital environment.

This reference is very important for Qatar University students to understand how to study various communication phenomena amid development of modern communication media and technologies.

The third book 'Nazriyat Al Etesal Fi Al Biyat Al Raqmiya' (Theories of Communication in the Digital Environment), was recently published in January 2024 by Dar Al-Manahij in Jordan.

A group of professors from some Arab universities participated in the book which is an important reference for students of the Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University.

Dr Kamal Hamidou

The book chapters address the necessity of reconsidering the concepts, models and theories of communication in light of the rapid development of digital media.

This experiment in issuing three scientific books within three years by the Department of Mass Communication of Qatar University is a unique experience, because it focused on the department's needs for such important references to understand the communication in the digital media environment.

These scientific projects were supervised by an Assistant Professor of Mass Communication at Qatar University Dr. Mohamed Elfateh Hamdi with the help and support of a number of professors including Assistant Professor and Prominent Qatari Media Personality Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, who had an effective role in supporting the initiative and instilling a culture of scientific research within Qatar University in order to advance the Department of Mass Communication.

A number of colleagues from Department of Mass Communication also played effective roles in following up on scientific work including Dr. Hichem Akoubache, Dr. Kamal Hamidou, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shami, and others from some Arab universities.

The fourth collective scientific project, according to Dr. Mohamed Elfateh Hamdi, is to author a guide on media education on digital means.

It is a guide for Qatari family in particular, and the Arab family in general to direct and advise children and youth to use various modern means and technologies and explain their optimal use. The guide will be ready by the end of this year.



Assistant Professor Dr. Mohamed Elfateh Hamdi

Speaking to The Peninsula Dr. Mohamed Elfateh Hamdi said that the first book Madkhal Liulum Al Etesal W Al Elam' comprises over 10 chapters and it is available in most of the bookstalls in Qatar.

“The book became a reference for students of Mass Communication and received overwhelming response from students of different universities,” said Hamdi.

He said that the second book 'Manahij Al Bahas Fi Al Etesal' aims at providing a comprehensive book in scientific research methodology.

“We chose a group of professors who had previous knowledge in scientific research methodology, and the project continued for a full year,” said Hamdi. He said that the book was published by Dar Al-Manahij in Jordan in one volume and it is very important reference for university students.

“The editorial board of the project which includes Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, Dr. Hichem Akoubache, Dr. Kamal Hamidou, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shami encouraged to start the third project of collective publication 'Nazriyat Al Etesal Fi Biyah Al Raqmiya',” said Hamdi.

“We launched the third project at the beginning of 2023, about theories of mass communication and media in the light of the digital environment when we saw that the students need to it for their reference.”

He said that with the contribution of a number of professors and researchers of theories of mass communication, the book is completed in over two years.

“The book has been published recently. It will be available soon in Qatar and international exhibitions when the publishing house will take part,” said Hamdi. Regarding the fourth project, he said that project is a book in simple langue to guide youngsters and children how to use digital media.

“The project has been presented to the committee. A team of 10 researchers from different Arab universities are selected to prepare this valuable guidebook which is expected to be published by the end of 2024,” said Hamdi.

Associate Professor of Media Dr. Kamal Hamidou said that a group of professors and researchers in media fields are coordinating to publish books annually.

“The project aims at creating academic tradition to promote research in mass communication at Qatar University,” said Hamidou.

He said that the books help the readers understand basic concepts of the mass communication in simple language and provide valuable reference to the students of mass communication.

Hamidou said that the second book on research methods in mass communication became one of the largest selling books in the last year receiving great response from the students.