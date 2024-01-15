What Is Cancer Preventive Diet?

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANSlife) Cancer is now considered a lifestyle illness. It is caused by lifestyle factors including drinking alcohol, smoking, and so on, but nutrition also has a significant impact on the disease's development.

Every time a person is exposed to carcinogens, cancer is brought on, and when they are exposed to elements in our food, the growth of the cancerous cells is also inhibited.

Dr. Manish Sharma, Sr. Medical Oncologist at Action Cancer Hospital, New Delhi and Medical oncologist at Cancer Care Clinic in Faridabad said,“Although there is no one diet that can prevent cancer completely, eating a good, balanced diet can improve general health and possibly lower the risk of developing some cancers. These are some broad dietary recommendations that could encourage cancer.-a lifestyle that is preventive.”

Read on to learn more about cancer preventive diet recommended by Dr. Manish Sharma:

Begin consuming meals high in omega-3 fatty acids or supplements. Cold-water fish like salmon and sardines, as well as walnuts and flax seed, are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They can all effectively combat cancer thanks to their anti-cancer properties for plant-based diets. Make sure your diet has a sufficient amount of leafy green vegetables. Eat a lot of grains, beans, and fruits. Naive observers are unaware that fruits and vegetables with green hues include vitamins and antioxidants that can fight cancer. Include a colorful array of fruits and vegetables in your diet. These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, which can help protect against various types of cancer. Fruits and vegetables, including grapes, mangoes, melons, oranges, papayas, spinach, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, mint, and coriander. Some people consume them as soups or juices, but eating them raw is preferable to juicing more and more yogurt. In addition to being better equipped to metabolize lipids, which may help reduce the risk of cancer, the yoghurt contains beneficial bacteria that generate metabolites, which are known to prevent cancer in the gut meat consumption as meat is deficient in fibre and other nutrients that have been demonstrated to have anti-cancer effects. There is a lot of fat in meat, and most of that fat is saturated fat. Diets heavy in fat, especially saturated fat, have been associated with increased cancer risks. Its high fat and protein composition may have an impact on the development of cancer-causing substances when cooked. Lastly, carcinogenic chemicals can emerge in meat depending on how it is processed. Even so, choose for leaner foods like fish or chicken if you're eager cancer fighting foods like ginger, garlic, onion, turmeric, coriander they all have cancer fighting properties a high fluid level throughout the day by staying hydrated. It also lessens fatigue and promotes improved bodily functioning. When the body is properly hydrated, the amount of oxygen in the blood flow increases. Additionally, you can have infused water, such as cucumber or watermelon your alcohol intake. Drinking too much alcohol dehydrates the body, which increases the likelihood that cells will proliferate. The more alcohol you consume in a single sitting, the more likely this is to happen. Research has demonstrated a clear link between alcohol use and an increased risk of cancer, particularly colorectal, breast, esophegal, pancreatic and liver cancer your portion sizes to stay within a healthy weight range. Because obesity has been linked to a number of cancer kinds, it's imperative to maintain a healthy weight of the best methods to reduce your risk of cancer is to stop smoking. In addition to being linked to a number of other malignancies, smoking is a primary cause of lung cancer, but just as importantly, incorporate certain supplements into your regimen. For example, folic acid lowers the risk of breast cancer; folic acid combined with vitamin B12 can help prevent colon cancer; vitamin D lowers the risk of prostate, colorectal, and other cancers; etc.

“It's important to keep in mind that individual factors, such as genetics and choices made about lifestyle in addition to eating, also have a big impact on cancer risk. Seek guidance from medical professionals for tailored recommendations depending on your health state and risk factors. Regular examinations and screenings are also essential for the early diagnosis and prevention of some malignancies,” said Dr. Manish Sharma.

