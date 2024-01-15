Seminar On The Need For Fresh Talent Marks A Milestone At The 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 16th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) witnessed a compelling seminar on the 'Need for Fresh Talent for the Rejuvenation of the Entertainment Industry' on its second day. Distinguished guests from various realms of the industry gathered to share their insights on the crucial role of new talent in shaping the future of the entertainment industry.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his enlightening address, emphasized the significance of research in cinema and the need to connect with the masses. He highlighted that cinema is created for the audience and encouraged aspiring talents to learn from the people.



Renowned Actor Ashima Kumar expressed the sentiment that while ï¿1⁄2old is gold,ï¿1⁄2 new talent is ï¿1⁄2platinum,ï¿1⁄2 showcasing a different and vibrant facet of the industry. She urged students to gain specialized knowledge and follow their hearts to lead fulfilling lives in the entertainment sector.



Senior Lawyer in the Supreme Court Anoop Bose shared a personal anecdote from his youth, encouraging young minds to pursue their goals with unwavering determination. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he urged them to ï¿1⁄2arise, awake, and donï¿1⁄2t stopï¿1⁄2 until they achieve their objectives. Social worker Vinod K Choudhary also motivated young film makers and suggested that there is no alternate to hard work.



Actor Karan Razdaan acknowledged the divine nature of education and commended Dr. Marwah for his three-decade-long legacy in the field. He motivated students to embrace passion on their journey, recognizing that it would propel them to greater heights.



Joyshree Arora advised students to remain humble despite their accomplishments and instilled enthusiasm for being part of the entertainment world. Motivational Speaker P K Rajpoot underscored the responsibility of students as future role models, urging them to learn from others and embody goodness.



Renowned Actor and Vice President of CINTAA, Deepak Kejriwal, emphasized the habit of writing for personal development, encouraging patience and aspiration. He concluded by emphasizing that true talent cannot remain hidden for long but requires the right time for unveiling.



During the session, a momentous poster launch of the Shakespeare Forum and CINTAA took place, adding an extra layer of significance to the event.



All esteemed guests were honored with certificates by Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah, with the vote of thanks presented by Festival Director Ashok Tyagi, bringing the insightful seminar to a close.



