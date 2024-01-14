Gazprom establishes record for daily gas deliveries to China

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Russian energy behemoth, Gazprom, proudly declared that it had achieved a new milestone by establishing a record for daily gas deliveries to China on January 12th.



"The supply via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline has again exceeded the company's daily contractual obligations," In an official statement released by the Russian company, Gazprom announced this achievement without providing specific details regarding the volume of hydrocarbons supplied during the record-setting daily gas deliveries to China.



The Russian energy behemoth, Gazprom clarified that the deliveries through the Power of Siberia pipeline are conducted in accordance with the terms outlined in a bilateral long-term agreement with the Chinese energy company CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation).



Constructed by Gazprom in Eastern Siberia over a four-year period from 2015 to 2019, the Power of Siberia pipeline stands as a pivotal infrastructure project. This extensive pipeline system functions as a critical conduit, facilitating the transportation of natural gas from Russia's resource-rich Yakutia region to meet the energy demands of China.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107719083