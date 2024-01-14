Keeley Hazell Shares Racy Pictures In Lingerie And Cat Ears

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) The 'Ted Lasso' star, Keeley Hazell flaunted her figure in a black lace set with matching cat ears during a lingerie shoot.

It comes as she has been soaking up the sun in the Caribbean and posted a snap on Instagram alongside an outdoor bath, reports 'The Sun'.

She wrote in the caption,“Jamaica me happy n'stuff (sic)”. 'Ted Lasso' follows the story of a football coach, played by Keeley's ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis. In the series, she plays the wife of a fictional West Ham owner in the Apple TV+ hit.

As per 'The Sun', last May she revealed she had co-authored the eighth episode of the third and possibly final series.

She excitedly told her Instagram fans,“The latest episode of Ted Lasso is out !!!“Annnnddddd it was written by myself and the fabulous, amazing, wonderful @dylanmarron. #believe”.

