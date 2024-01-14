Egyptian Health Minister Inspects Services, National Medical Projects In Kafr El-Sheikh

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, directed the intensification of work in the evening clinics at Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital so that medical services in all specialities can be provided to citizens throughout the day.

This came within the minister's inspection tour in Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate, on Saturday, as part of a series of periodic field tours in various governorates of the republic, to follow up on the work situation in national health projects.

To boost accessibility, he directed the expansion of evening clinics, ensuring all specialities are available throughout the day, according to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

This strategic distribution of specialities aims to increase hospital attendance and better serve community needs.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar toured essential departments, commending the operating and post-catheterization care units. He emphasized the need for reviewing cardiac catheter utilization and maintaining sufficient stock to guarantee prompt emergency care for heart patients.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the minister inspected the emergency, general surgery, and orthopaedic emergency departments.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the minister inspected the CT scan unit, and confirmed the contract with the Ministry's General Department of Radiology to circulate a system for writing reports“remotely” in all hospitals in the governorate.

Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital is located in an area of 7 acres and includes 342 beds. It provides all therapeutic and preventive services, including dialysis, physical therapy, reception, emergency services, radiology services of all kinds, outpatient clinics in all medical specialities, endoscopy and cardiac catheterization services, children's nurseries and laboratories. It has a burns, cosmetic and burn care unit.

The hospital also provides services for issuing state expense decisions, medical care for those in need, and services for presidential public health initiatives, in addition to being a referral hospital for all presidential initiatives.