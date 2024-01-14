Russians Launched 34 Airstrikes On Ukrainian Positions In Past Day Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy launched 34 airstrikes on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavria sector, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the enemy conducted 34 airstrikes, dropping UAVs almost along the entire contact line, mostly in the Donetsk region. Several instances of using Ka-52 helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft were also recorded," said Shtupun.

According to him, the enemy conducted 43 combat engagements and 914 attacks. Currently, the enemy is focusing its efforts in the area of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, as well as in the Marinka sector near Novomykhailivka.

Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to about 370,000

In the Avdiivka sector, five enemy attacks were repelled in the area of Novobakhmutivka, near Avdiivka, and another 15 attacks were repelled near Severne, Nevelske and Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 enemy attacks in the area of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The enemy made four unsuccessful assault attempts south of Prechystivka, west of Staromaiorske, and south of Rivne.

According to Shtupun, the intensity of enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector is low. For instance, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Robotyne yesterday.

In total, he said, the enemy keeps about 40,000 personnel in the area of Avdiivka and neighboring settlements. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces reduced their number by 437 troops. The Russian army also lost 60 units of military equipment, including 1 tank, 11 armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems, including Khosta and Pion self-propelled artillery systems. A TOR missile system and 27 UAVs were damaged.

As reported, Russian invaders attacked eight regions of Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Illustrative photo: informnapalm