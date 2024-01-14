Cuban, Venezuelan governments denounce US, UK attacks on Yemen

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the governments of Cuba and Venezuela jointly criticized the airstrikes in Yemen conducted by US and British warplanes.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed disapproval of the attacks in a post on social media platform X.



"We condemn military attacks by the US & NATO allies in Yemen in violation of International Law. Such acts encourage genocide in Gaza," he said in the post.



"We reiterate our call for an immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave," the Foreign Minister further mentioned.



A statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, firmly rejecting the illegal bombings that violate international law and contending that they only contribute to further instability in the region.



Following Houthi actions against commercial vessels in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Gaza, shipping companies have suspended operations in the Red Sea.



Worries around a "supply chain crisis" escalated because of Houthi attacks posing danger on transit via the Suez Canal, a key route for international trade.



On December 18, in response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Pentagon discussed the potential establishment of an international Maritime Task Force and announced the Guardian of Prosperity Operation.

