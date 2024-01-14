PM Launches Arab Potash Company's New Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Southern Jordan Valley, December 11 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh sponsored the launch of the Arab Potash Company's 2024-2028 Strategy and inaugurated the company's new general administration building in Ghor al-Safi in the Southern Jordan Valley.In his meeting with the company's Chairman, CEO, and employees, Prime Minister Khasawneh spoke of the Arab Potash Company as a fundamental national structure and a key contributor to the national economy.He highlighted its central role in Jordan's mining and fertilizer sectors and its significant involvement in social responsibility initiatives.Khasawneh commended the company's achievements, noting its substantial positive impact on macroeconomic indicators, especially in terms of enhancing national exports and its effective contribution to the gross domestic product.He expressed pride in the company's accomplishments and saluted the efforts of the Jordanian forces and the working cadres.The Prime Minister expressed his expectations for the future of the pioneering company, developed by Jordanian hands and executive departments.He tied these expectations to the pursuit of the goals of the economic modernization vision, a project led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, encompassing political, economic, and administrative reforms.He underscored the importance of the mining and fertilizer sectors in this vision due to their industrial value and their contributions to increasing national production, exports, growth, and providing job opportunities.He highlighted the vision's objective to achieve a 5 percent growth rate and provide one million job opportunities over ten years.Khasawneh emphasized the company's role in realizing the vision's goals, focusing on promoting local investment and attracting regional and international investment.He noted the significance of investments like bromine in generating job opportunities, value-added industries, and enhancing national exports.The company's strategy, he pointed out, includes expansions aimed at achieving these goals, following a successful past strategy that involved an investment of more than JD700 million, with the new strategy allocating approximately $2 billion.The Prime Minister lauded the strategic thinking of Jordanian minds in the company's development and acknowledged the support of His Majesty King Abdullah II for the Arab Potash Company and other national industries such as phosphate.He referred to the King's direction to develop a strategy for new potash and phosphate products, benefit from higher-value products, and revise mining laws to attract leading companies in this field.Khasawneh mentioned his request to the Chairmen of the Arab Potash and Phosphate Companies to begin discussions and necessary arrangements to establish a phosphoric acid factory, emphasizing the move towards basic value-added industries to boost the national economy and production.He stressed that the company's second strategic plan included goals for expanding production and entering new industries with high added value, while achieving high returns by entering new qualitative markets, enhancing global competitiveness.Khasawneh affirmed the government's full commitment to implementing the royal directive and other comprehensive modernization paths.He highlighted the government's launch of an electronic system to monitor performance, allowing citizens to view the progress of the economic modernization vision, emphasizing transparency and accountability.He reiterated the importance of partnering with national companies in the mining and fertilizer sectors and building global partnerships to enhance the value of these industries and strengthen the Kingdom's competitiveness.Khasawneh also stressed the government's commitment to supporting and expanding investments in various sectors, including mining, and the establishment of legislative and procedural capabilities to develop and regulate the investment environment.He noted the increase in overall investment performance and the creation of thousands of job opportunities.He recognized the private sector as an essential partner in achieving the economic modernization vision's goals and developing the national economy, committing to empowering it and providing a conducive environment for effective economic development.Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's solidarity with the Palestinian people and their rights, emphasizing His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership in efforts to stop the Israeli aggression and provide humanitarian aid.He stressed the importance of maintaining regular, stable life in the Kingdom to contribute to economic development and resilience.In their speeches, the Company's Chairman, Shehadeh Abu Hdeib, and its CEO, Ma'en Nsour, outlined the company's significant development, global market leadership, and contributions to international food security.They discussed the company's role in supporting the national economy and enhancing foreign currency reserves, as well as its societal contributions in various sectors.The CEO detailed the Arab Potash Company's new strategy, focusing on increasing production capacity, diversifying products, and expanding into new markets. He spoke of major investment projects and the anticipated positive impact on the Jordanian economy.The event concluded with the Prime Minister reviewing the Arab Potash Company's ongoing projects and expressing the government's continued support for the company's plans.This support aims to enhance the company's competitiveness in global markets and achieve sustainable economic growth in line with the economic modernization vision.