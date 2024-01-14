WTM Africa partners with China Travel Online to tap into Chinese outbound travel market

(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 12 January 2024 – The China outbound travel market in 2024 is projected to be strong.



The China Tourism Academy predicts that the recovery process of the inbound and outbound tourism market will further accelerate in 2024, with annual inbound and outbound tourism trips exceeding 264 million trips.



WTM Africa has formed a strategic buyer and media partnership with China Travel Online, a leading Chinese outbound travel portal, to facilitate engagement with key Chinese tourism stakeholders at the 2024 show in Cape Town.



China Travel Online connects destinations, attractions, hotels and other travel suppliers worldwide to Chinese operators and professionals. It is also a one-stop shop for resources, e-commerce, news and networking for Chinese travel and tourism companies and professionals.



The collaboration will see WTM Africa host several prominent Chinese buyers for pre-scheduled business meetings and networking sessions with exhibitors during the three-day event from 10 to 12 April 2024.



The China Market session during the WTM Africa conference is another highlight. It will share the latest China outbound market updates with the industry and how to penetrate the world’s largest tourism source market effectively.



“This partnership with China Travel Online allows us to bring leading Chinese industry players together with tourism suppliers from across Africa, paving the way for future growth,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director for WTM Africa.



De Jager emphasises that the Chinese outbound travel market presents an enormous opportunity for the continent, especially in light of the fact that South Africa has been one of the first three nations on the continent to roll out the welcome mat to Chinese visitors in the post-COVID era.



“As this vital tourism source market picks up again post-COVID, connecting Chinese stakeholders with Africa's diverse offering through partnerships like this will help accelerate recovery on both sides,” De Jager adds.



According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), at the end of 2023, international scheduled flights from China to the rest of the world reached over 60% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels. This presents an excellent opportunity for South Africa to bring Chinese visitors to its shores.



“We are excited about this partnership and the possibilities it unlocks for tourism growth between China and Africa,” comments Marcus Lee, CEO of China Travel Online.



The 2024 edition of WTM Africa in Cape Town will include business meetings, content sessions, and networking focused on empowering the expansion of African tourism.





