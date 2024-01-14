(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 11, 2024: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has revealed the results of the 26th cycle of its local awards competitions. These include categories for distinguished students, university students, teachers, educators, and schools, in addition to educational institutions supporting education. The foundation also announced the accreditation of the results of the World Giftedness Center Awards, which include the Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education and the School Global Award for Gifted Education.

The number of participants in the local awards reached 198, with a total of 40 winners. Six countries from different regions participated in the Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education, with a total of six research projects.



As for School Global Award for Gifted Education, nine countries participated, presenting a total of 14 initiatives. Two initiatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America were among the winning initiatives.

In his speech on the occasion of accrediting the results of the local awards and the World Giftedness Center Award, His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, stated: “The Foundation, in collaboration with a distinguished panel of judges, has successfully conducted the arbitration process for both the local and global awards at the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. The process was characterized by integrity, neutrality, objectivity, and adherence to the highest international standards. The results of this cycle were crowned with remarkable success, benefiting from the generous support that the Foundation has received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him) by issuing the law establishing the Foundation, and the generous support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and the leadership of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, the Supreme President of the Foundation. The educational award results this year reflect the strength of our partnership in our quest to achieve the desired goals of these awards. What started as an initiative by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 1998 has evolved into a program with significant momentum in empowering the educational quality process, transforming the educational performance pattern, and achieving knowledge and scientific excellence.”

His Excellency Al Qatami added, “The belief of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in education as a key pillar of development and excellence propels us to continue working towards enhancing public awareness and creating promising opportunities to improve educational performance. We invest in the exceptional care provided by the wise leadership to this sector. As we continue the journey of excellence with our partners, we are proud of the response of participants in this cycle, totaling forty winners out of 198 participants who succeeded at the local awards level.”

His Excellency expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum for his efforts in supporting and advancing the Foundation's projects to success. He also conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the members of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and the Central Arbitration Committee for their sincere efforts and outstanding performance. His Excellency extended heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of Hamdan Awards, wishing them continued progress and excellence. He also wished better luck to the participants who did not succeed in the upcoming cycles. His Excellency expressed thanks to partners, whether individuals, institutions, or organizations, locally, regionally, and internationally, acknowledging and appreciating their dedicated support for the journey of excellence.

On his part, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: “We are pleased to announce the accreditation of the results of the local awards competitions for Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. This cycle witnessed a qualitative leap in the participation, confirming the maturity of awareness in the educational field and the interaction of the targeted individuals with the developments in the award criteria. He added that this response, as we have been accustomed to from participants over the past years spanning more than a quarter of a century, ensures that the Foundation receives valuable contributions in its various awards. This has contributed to driving the educational process and the journey of excellence and quality across all elements of the educational system, including students, teachers, academics, and educational institutions.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added, “Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences continues, in collaboration with its strategic partners, to exert efforts and contribute to enhancing and developing the educational process. This aligns with the state's policies aimed at supporting excellence and the distinguished individuals, highlighting their contributions, encouraging innovation and creativity in the educational sector across all its institutions. This is achieved through the Foundation's initiatives and awards, which witness continuous development, whether by upgrading the arbitration system and evaluating contributions or by introducing and adding new categories. As a result, the Foundation has secured its leading position among global awards in the education sector.”

The World Giftedness Center Awards were launched simultaneously with the inauguration of the World Giftedness Center in October 2021 during Expo Dubai 2020. The awards aim to support ongoing efforts to create a better educational environment for the gifted worldwide and leverage global expertise and best practices in this field for wider dissemination.

Winners announced today will be honoured in a grand celebration scheduled for next April in Dubai.





