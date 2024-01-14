Jahez-Kuwait announces the winner of the KD10,000 cash prize

(MENAFN- Australia Nigeria Alliance) Kuwait City, 14 January 2024: Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, concluding its end of year campaign, announced the winner of the KD10,000 cash prize, largest cash prize of its end of year campaign. The winner was announced following the conclusion of the draw that was held on January 4th. Aside from announcing the winner, Jahez-Kuwait also revealed the luxury SUV model that will be awarded to one lucky winner in its grand prize draw.



Jahez-Kuwait launched its end of year campaign in November 2023, which includes a series of draws where customers using the Jahez-Kuwait App can get a chance to win one of the valuable prizes by simply placing an order of KD1.500 or above. As part of its exciting campaign, Jahez-Kuwait held its first highly anticipated major draw, where Rahma Mohamed Elsakka was announced as the winner of the KD10,000 cash prize. Elsakka was invited by Jahez-Kuwait to receive the cash prize on a stream that was later posted on Jahez-Kuwait’s social media platforms. During the stream, winners of the KD1,000 weekly cash prizes were also briefly interviewed and congratulated.



Jahez-Kuwait's campaign, aimed at engaging customers and elevating their interaction with the brand, has been met with extraordinary enthusiasm. The campaign featured several draws, offering customers the chance to win a variety of significant prizes. The total giveaways during the campaign included KD10,000 in credit and KD40,000 in cash, with the recent KD10,000 cash prize being a key attraction. Building on this successful streak, the Company is gearing up for the grand finale of its campaign, set to take place in February. Jahez-Kuwait revealed that the vehicle awarded as the grand prize will be the highly prestigious Lexus LX600, a true symbol of luxury and elegance.



Faisal Alsaei, Marketing Manager at Jahez-Kuwait, commented on the campaign's success and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming grand prize draw saying, “We are thrilled with the overall response to our ongoing campaign, especially the excitement generated by the different cash prizes with the KD10,000 cash prize being the highest amount. The enthusiasm we have witnessed reflects the level of trust and engagement we have cultivated among our customers and hope to maintain throughout their experience with Jahez-Kuwait. On behalf of Jahez-Kuwait, I would like to congratulate the winner of our largest cash prize yet and look forward to the upcoming draw for the Lexus LX600 SUV, which promises to be a spectacular event.”



Alsaei further added, “Jahez-Kuwait is more than just a food delivery service, we are a platform that integrates into the lifestyle of our customers, offering them unique experiences and rewards. As we move towards the grand finale of our campaign, our focus remains on introducing innovative solutions and value-added services that resonate with our customers and reinforce our position as a pioneering force in the food delivery service industry.”



It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative approach that focuses on enhancing the delivery experience for customers and restaurants. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers' hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.



End









