War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Strikes 11 Enemy Clusters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on 11 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian defenders intercepted seven enemy Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile.

Ukraine's missile units hit three Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, nine artillery systems, four air defense systems, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare system.

Sixty-one combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

Russian troops launched 32 missile strikes and 91 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 82 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Vovchansk, Vesele, Ivanivka and Pishchane; Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry, Nevske and Bilohorivka; Donetsk region's Kolodiazi, Terny, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Ocheretyne, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka; Zaporizhzhia region's Novoandriivka; Kherson region's Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, Beryslav and Shliakhove.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, four Russian attacks were repelled near the Luhansk region's Makiivka and the Donetsk region's Terny.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled two enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding back Russian invaders who continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Five Russian attacks were repelled near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 15 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces continue holding the enemy back near the Donetsk region's Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. Seventeen Russian attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled four enemy attacks to the south of the Donetsk region's Prechystivka, to the west of Staromaiorske, and to the south of Rivnopil.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, two Russian attacks were repelled near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

In the Kherson direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces are carrying out measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite the significant losses, the enemy continues attempts to knock Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Over the past day, Russians have launched five unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, Ukrainian warriors are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Photo: ArmyInform