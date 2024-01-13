IMPACTING 1 BILLION PEOPLE AT THE FOLLOW THE ENTREPRENEUR® SUMMIT 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Julie Meyer MBE

100 Investors & 50 Entrepreneurs Showcase Their Billion Person Impact Businesses at FTE ® Follow The Entrepreneur WINTER 2024 on 25th & 26th of January 2024

- Dr. Julie Meyer MBEZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VIVA Investment Partners (VIP) Announces the 2nd Annual FTE WINTER Investor Summit Where Each Speaker Will Showcase How They Are Impacting 1 Billion PeopleSpeakers Include:1.Felix Staertz and Michael Stroeck, Allocator One; Allocator One – Felix Staertz and Michael Stroeck, Allocator One; Allocator One – A focused investment approach targeting the top 3% first-time managers globally in VC.1.Fernando Murias, Digital Global Systems; DGS - Digital Global Systems - As LTE and 5G push the limits of the Radio Frequency spectrum as a resource, DGS analyzes and optimizes an array of RF spectrum applications and network operations, all in real-time. Its functions include spectrum utilization, interference analysis, competitive benchmarking, dynamic spectrum sharing, and infrastructure management.2.Markus Fuhrmann, GROPYUS; Creating sustainable living for everyone | GROPYUS – Tesla's Approach to Real Estate; creating buildings as service-oriented products3.Edward Rodriguez, Erod, CEO, BPN Capital – One of the leading blockchain financiers; EROD has completed 7 property transactions using crypto in the past 12 months4.TJ Sim, Managing Director, Access World - Access World | Your World-Class Global Logistics Partner – the Global Renewables Logistics Partner; an exceptional vision to reimagine a logistics and warehousing platform as an ecosystem enabler.5.Dr. Irmi Huber Longevity Expert, Co-founder and CEO of neotes GmbH, leads a pioneering longevity platform in Europe with neotes.6.Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company. Space Perspective is driven by a desire to share the transformative power of space travel with as many people as possible. We know that looking down on Earth from the blackness of space (the quintessential astronaut experience) will radically shift one's perception of our world and our place within it. Astronauts often return from missions with a fire inside of them – many get involved with environmental or societal causes. Space Perspective is on a mission to make space travel more accessible to create a deeper connection with – and better future for – our planet.7.Charles Bourbounais, HIVE ZOX, Hive Zox - We provide risk management, data analytics and ... (hive-zox) Enabling Companies to react quickly to anomalies in their supply chain8.Paul Howard, Baltic Hydrogen Group, Baltic Hydrogen Group – Smart Power. Clean Future. is focused on the sustainable production, distribution, sale and promotion of hydrogen as an environmentally friendly, sustainable energy source. Our mission is to nurture the development of a new Hydrogen industry in Europe by developing innovative projects and technologies.9.Bruce Grant, Applied Value Group, Baltic Hydrogen Group – Smart Power. Clean Future. (appliedvaluegroup) Bringing Lean Growth Philosophy to Clients and Society10 Rogers, PSI Labs, Home (psilabs) Democratising Systematic Trading for Anyone on any Market11 Kumar, ATEOIS Systems, The Fastest, Cheapest Batteries on the Planet; Ateios Systems is working to enable its innovative electrode manufacturing techniques. These techniques will be adopted for years to come as they drastically increase the speed at which electrodes are manufactured, reduce the carbon footprint associated with battery manufacturing and decrease the size necessary to create giga factories.12 Doulton, Solaris Suborbital platforms - deliver persistent Live Earth Streams across disaster mitigation, climate change, science and national safety, enabling the response, acceleration of people, planet and critical resources protection.13 Euredjian, Spectrum Alchemy - SpectrumAlchemy Advanced Hardware and Software for Indoor Farming ;At the heart of SpectrumAlchemy's mission lies a commitment to revolutionizing energy optimization through cutting-edge technology, tailored for commercial, industrial, and indoor farming sectors.VIVA Investment Partners is a Swiss Investment Corporation which backs great entrepreneurial teams who are seeking to solve big problems with new technologies, Ecosystem Economics® and committed communities.Founded in 2018 by Dr. Julie Meyer MBE and John Porter (d. 2021) - John Robert Porter - Wikipedia VIVA Investment Partners operates an asset management platform, a Mediterranean property development firm as well as the FTE Global Investor Summit Series

