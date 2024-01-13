$600 Million To Be Allocated To Support Investment Projects In Pharmaceuticals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Previously, it was reported that the head of state signed a
decree on the development of the pharmaceutical industry. The
document approves a roadmap of measures to stimulate and accelerate
the implementation of investment projects until 2025, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
It is planned to allocate up to $600 million to finance new
investment projects in the pharmaceutical field, according to the
presidential decree.
A credit line in the amount of $100 million will be allocated
from the Reconstruction and Development Fund to Asakabank at a rate
of 5% per annum for up to 10 years, including a grace period of 4
years. The funds will be used to attract foreign technologies,
production of medicines, medical products and equipment.
By the end of this year, MIIT and Asakabank will attract a loan
of $500 million from foreign banks and international financial
institutions.
In agreement with the Agency for Development of the
Pharmaceutical Industry, Asakabank will finance investment projects
in the field of pharmaceuticals.
In addition, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, as
well as the administrations of Tashkent, Jizzakh, Namangan, and
Andijan regions will conduct an inventory of land areas in special
economic zones specializing in pharmaceuticals within two
months.
