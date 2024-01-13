PM Modi Unveils NEST-01 Tower At Santacruz EPZ For Gems & Jewellery Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Navi Munbai, Jan 13 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST – 01) at Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ), on Friday.

The NEST-01 is intended primarily for units in the Gems & Jewellery sector that will be relocated from the current Standard Design Factory - I.

The new tower is specifically designed to accommodate large-scale production in response to industry demand.

The announcement was made when Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for numerous development projects totalling over Rs 12,700 crore in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Modi also inaugurated the 'Bharat Ratnam', a Mega Common Facilitation Centre for the Gems and Jewellery sector at the SEEPZ.

It is the first of its kind in India and is equipped with state-of-the-art machines, including 3D metal printing, which are among the best available globally.

This facility will include a training school aimed at skill development for the workforce in the Gems and Jewellery sector, catering to both regular and specially-abled students.

The Mega Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) is expected to revolutionise the export sector within the Gems and Jewellery trade, contributing to advancements in domestic manufacturing as well.

Several other development projects were inaugurated earlier on the same day, including the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crores.

The development projects inaugurated included various sectors, encompassing road and rail connectivity, drinking water infrastructure, gems and jewellery, and initiatives focused on women empowerment.

