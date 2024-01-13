Union Minister Goyal Advocates Comprehensive Online Directory For Bharat Tex

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 13

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in anticipation of Bharat Tex 2024, chaired a steering committee review on January 10. During the session, Goyal recommended creating a comprehensive online directory for all exhibitors, serving as an industry-wide encyclopedia.

During discussions with representatives from Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPC), officers, and other stakeholders, Goyal mentioned,“The success of Bharat Tex is contingent on the meticulous planning and execution by the Core Committee and Steering Committee,” reported FE.

He emphasised,“Your dedication and strategic vision are instrumental in positioning Bharat Tex as a global textile showcase, and I am confident that the event will contribute significantly to the growth of the textile sector in India.”

The organising committee underscored the "significant interest" demonstrated by the domestic industry in joining the textile event, noting the success of various roadshows and investor roundtables conducted both in India and internationally.

The committee further mentioned that they have conducted multiple rounds of interactions with Foreign Embassies in India and Indian Missions abroad to generate international interest and participation in the event.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been designated as the partner state and focus state, respectively, for Bharat Tex 2024.

