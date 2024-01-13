Matt Snyder Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status With Empathy And Understanding In Business, Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW BERLIN, WI, USA, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation and transformation enthusiast, Matt Snyder, has joined forces with renowned author Chris Voss and a select group of global professionals to co-author the book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, published by SuccessBooks®. The book made its debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Matt Snyder's chapter, titled,“Evolving From Transactional To Relational Leadership”, played a pivotal role in the book's success.

Meet Matt Snyder:

Matt Snyder is a visionary entrepreneur with a unique claim to fame as a self-proclaimed Professional Generalist and Expert Interdisciplinary Explainer. With an impressive portfolio of companies under his stewardship as CEO, Matt orchestrates strategic execution across diverse industries, including construction, manufacturing, distribution, and consulting. His remarkable ability to transcend traditional business models has positioned him as a recognized industry leader.

Matt's expertise extends beyond the confines of conventional business boundaries. He excels in BTB and BTC consultative sales development, crafting creative and disruptive marketing strategies, and spearheading strategic process and systems optimization initiatives. Matt is renowned for his pioneering approach to market positioning and his aptitude for identifying emerging trends.

Fueled by an unwavering passion for solving fundamental problems, Matt Snyder serves as a catalyst for change through transformative leadership. His innate ability to envision innovative solutions has earned him a reputation as a change agent in his field. Matt's enthusiasm for pushing boundaries and his commitment to transformative growth continue to propel him to new heights in the business world.

