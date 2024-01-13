Delhi HC Denies Parole To Convicted Murderer Citing Extensive Criminal History

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has rejected the parole plea of Ravi Kapoor, convicted in high-profile murder cases including those of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan and IT executive Jigisha Ghosh.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the plea considering Kapoor's extensive criminal record, the severity of the offences, and his conduct within the jail premises.

Kapoor, currently serving a life sentence, sought parole for four weeks, citing family ties and a knee surgery.

The court, however, said that Kapoor failed to provide any supporting documents for the surgery claim and noted his habitual offender status, involved in about 20 criminal cases from 2002 to 2010.

The court revealed that Kapoor was convicted in two cases of murder and robbery, the most recent conviction occurring in October 2023.

Despite satisfactory conduct inside jail in recent years, Kapoor received 41 major punishments, reflecting his overall unsatisfactory jail conduct.

While acknowledging the Supreme Court's emphasis on convicts' rights, the court highlighted the need to balance those rights with public interest.

Justice Sharma clarified that the observations wouldn't impact future parole or furlough applications Kapoor may make before competent authorities.

--IANS

spr/dan