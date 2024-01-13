BBC Commissioned Comedy Short“Afrish: An Afro Scot In Brixton” Starring Ricardo P Lloyd To Finally Hit Youtube

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

After a year of eager anticipation, the BBC-commissioned comedy short“Afrish: An Afro Scot in Brixton” is set to make its premiere on YouTube on January 17, 2024.

Starring Ricardo P Lloyd as Rapstarr, one of Britain's fastest-rising actors, this long-awaited release promises a hilarious and refreshing take on comedy.

Originally written by Edinburgh-born model and comic Eunice Olumide,“Afrish” faced unforeseen circumstances that prevented its airing on the original schedule last year. However, the new comedy show, commissioned by BBC Comedy as part of a series of three shorts, is finally ready to delight audiences.

Ricardo P Lloyd, known for his versatile acting in serious and dramatic roles, expressed his excitement about the project.“This is me being seen in a new light. I am used to playing serious, more dramatic roles. When I was approached to do it, I thought this was something different – a very funny piece.”

In the exciting world of UK entertainment, 30-year-old sensation Ricardo P Lloyd is making waves that go beyond acting.

Originally from Ipswich and now making a mark in North West London, Lloyd has earned praise, learned from the best, and is dedicated to making positive changes.

Starting in Ipswich, Ricardo P Lloyd has impressed everyone with his accomplishments. From acting in shows produced by Shakespeare Globe to getting guidance from stars like Mark Rylance and Noamie Harris, he's played important roles, like Romeo and John Smythe in a Royal Air Force documentary.

Going beyond the stage and screen, Lloyd is also into presenting and producing. His BBC documentary 'My Name is Ricardo P Lloyd' and involvement in community work and social causes show his diverse interests. His recent debut in modeling at Teeside International Airport's fashion show in December 2023 earned him praise for his talents.

Beyond entertainment, Lloyd has a deal with Hidden Sea Wine, where he's an official ambassador and investor. This partnership focuses on environmental causes by removing 10 plastic bottles for every wine bottle sold.

The past year has been full of successes. From sharing the stage with Floella Benjamin to being featured in a university exhibition alongside David Haye, achieving YouTube milestones, and a global brand deal with Hidden Sea Wine – Ricardo P Lloyd's journey is a story of excellence, inspiration, and hope.

Link to anticipated BBC Comedy short: