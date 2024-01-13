Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Building Revenues In China's Growing Mobile Payments And Insurtech Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Rich communication services (“RCS”) and big-data insights provider FingerMotion has seen revenue growth of 25 percent year-over-year in its mobile SMS and MMS services, according to recent quarterly financial analysis

FingerMotion is beginning to record revenues in a third channel of operations thanks to its trademarked big data platform Sapientus, which is providing the foundation of an array of insurtech services

China's mobile payment use saw a sharp increase last year in response to the COVID pandemic and telecommunications products and services providers such as FingerMotion anticipate continued growth during the coming years China's government is also encouraging development of its insurance industry services, providing optimism for continued demand for big data services such as Sapientus' platform to help build the infrastructure

FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR)

