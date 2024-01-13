Nishan S, A Singer And Independent Music Artist Releases His 11Th Song Jeevana

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In a musical extravaganza that transcends boundaries, Mangalorean Kannada independent artist Nishan S has released his much-anticipated 11th song, "Jeevana," on January 11th at 11 am.

"Jeevana" isn't merely a song; it's a powerful celebration of life's myriad facets, an anthem urging listeners to seize every moment and embrace life to its fullest. Nishan S, a proud Kannadiga currently based in Sydney, Australia, infuses his passion for the Kannada language into every note of this musical masterpiece.

This exceptional song is released by N&N Creations under the expert guidance of Dr. Nithin S.The magic of "Jeevana" is further amplified by the brilliant and well known musical director and composer Chethan Kumar, while the soul-stirring lyrics are crafted by none other than Pramod Maravanthe, acclaimed for his work in Kantara. The result is a harmonious blend of talent, creativity, and passion, promising to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners. The poster has been designed by Pavan Acharya.

Nishan S's commitment to pushing the boundaries of independent music is evident in "Jeevana," as with each release, he introduces audiences to a unique experiment within the independent music scene. Nishan S consistently infuses his work with the rich essence of Kannada culture, creating a sonic tapestry that transcends geographical boundaries.

As we eagerly anticipate the release of "Jeevana," it stands as a testament to Nishan S's creativity and his ability to craft diverse and distinctive melodies. This 11th release marks yet another milestone in his impressive discography. Listen to“ Jeevana” on your favourite audio platforms.

About Nishan S

Nishan S, a passionate Kannadiga based in Sydney, Australia, is a trailblazer in the independent music scene. With 11 unique songs to his credit, he continues to break new ground and celebrate the richness of the Kannada language through his music.

