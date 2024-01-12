(MENAFN- Baystreet) INBev Hooks up with IOC

Five Top Generative AI Stocks to Buy and Hold Immediately

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is set to transform just about every industry, every business, and every person moving forward. In fact, according to Raconteur,“Generative AI could have truly transformative capabilities in accelerating time to market in key research and development sectors, including health and life services and transportation.” All of which could be a major catalyst for companies, such as VERSES AI Inc. (NEO: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

“The potential is huge,” says Phil Le Brun, enterprise strategist and evangelist at AWS.“Imagine pharmaceutical companies accelerating the design of gene therapies, borrowers having rich conversational experiences with mortgage providers that quickly approve their loans, or everyone everywhere gaining opportunities through broadening access to ongoing knowledge and educational pathways.”

Even more exciting, according to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – could grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. Even Goldman Sachs says generative AI could drive a 7% (or almost $7 trillion) increase in global GDP and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period.

VERSES Technologies Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF), For Example, Is Set to Benefit

VER SES AI Inc., a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent software systems, announces that it will be sending a leadership team to The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, taking place on 15-19 January in Davos, Switzerland, where they will participate in a number of discussions including meetings, interviews and podcasts.

The VERSES team begins with an early kickoff event on Sunday, January 14th, with an exclusive interview with the podcast“The Centaurs,” presented by The Financial Times and Casper Labs. The discussion will focus on the transformational power of generative AI and innovative uses of AI and technology.

On January 18th, several notable discussions are scheduled, including the CNBS Panel with Gillian Tett of the Financial Times and the AXIOS Panel hosted by their Global Technology Correspondent Ryan Heath. Karl Friston, VERSES Chief Scientist, will be joined by a number of figures, including Igor Tulchinsky, founder, chairman, and CEO of WorldQuant; other VIPs to be announced.

"VERSES is excited for the opportunity to contribute our perspective on the transformative power of intelligent software systems at Davos this year. In an era of unprecedented challenges, we believe in the potential of technology to drive positive change and shape a more connected and innovative world.” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES.

Key members of the VERSES leadership team attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 include:

- Gabriel René, Founder and CEO

- Dan Mapes, Founder and President

- Karl Friston, Chief Scientist

- Philippe Sayegh, Chief Adoption Officer

- Jason Fox, Chief Technology Officer

- Mahault Albarracin, Director of Innovations, R&D

- Guido Maria Magliano, Director of Operations

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with the VERSES leadership team during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, please contact [email protected] .

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia announced that Li Auto, a pioneer in extended-range electric vehicles (EVs), has selected the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor centralized car computer to power its next-generation fleets. NVIDIA also announced that EV makers GWM (Great Wall Motor), ZEEKR and Xiaomi have adopted the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin​​ platform to power their intelligent automated-driving systems.“The transportation industry is embracing centralized compute for highly automated and autonomous driving,” said Xinzhou Wu, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA.“The AI car computer of choice for today's intelligent fleets is NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, with automakers increasingly looking to the advanced capabilities and AI performance of its successor, NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, for their future vehicle roadmaps.”

Microsoft announced new generative AI and data solutions and capabilities for retailers that span the retail shopper journey, from enabling personalized shopping experiences, empowering store associates, and unlocking and unifying retail data to helping brands more effectively reach their audiences. Through new copilot templates on Azure OpenAI Service that allow retailers to build personalized shopping experiences and support store operations, the introduction of retail data solutions in Microsoft Fabric, new copilot features in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, and the launch of Retail Media Creative Studio in the Microsoft Retail Media Platform, Microsoft Cloud for Retail now offers more options for retailers to choose from to infuse copilot experiences throughout the shopper journey.

Meta Platforms announced that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Advanced Micro Devices introduced the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT , a high-performance, feature-rich graphics card designed to power demanding games and content creation applications today and for years to come. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is an ideal upgrade solution for gamers, offering fast, smooth, and visually stunning gaming and raytracing experiences at 1080p and beyond. Additionally, featuring 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory it unleashes users' creativity in next-gen AI and content creation workloads.

