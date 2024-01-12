James Fenton, MD, MBA, CPHQ, A Cardiothoracic Surgeon With Mymichigan Thoracic Surgery​

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 12, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Fenton has developed expertise in a wide range of clinical interests and special procedures. From esophageal stenting to video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) and robotic surgery, his clinical interests and special procedures include esophageal stenting, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), decortication, wedge resection, thoracotomy, pleurodesis, pneumonectomy, pleurectomy, thymectomy, thoracoscopy, Heller myotomy with fundoplication, bronchoscopy/EBUS/navigation, segmentectomy, lobectomy, airway stenting, and more.

Before embarking on his professional journey, his journey in medicine began at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree, laying the foundation for his illustrious career. He further honed his surgical skills through rigorous training, completing his residency in General Surgery at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI. His pursuit of excellence led him to prestigious fellowships in Advanced Thoracic Surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, and Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Utah Affiliated Hospitals in Salt Lake City, UT.

With an unwavering commitment to his specialty, Dr. Fenton is board-certified in cardiac surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, which is an American surgical organization devoted to surgery of the chest.

In order to stay up to date in his field, the doctor is an active member of esteemed organizations, including the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the National Association for Healthcare Quality, and the American Association of Physician Leaders.

Cardiothoracic surgery is the field of medicine involved in the surgical treatment of organs inside the thorax. Cardiothoracic surgeons are medical doctors who specialize in surgical procedures inside the thorax, which may involve the heart, lungs, esophagus, and other organs in the chest. Alongside performing surgery, they also diagnose and treat diseases of these organs.

Learn More about Dr. James Fenton:

Through his findatopdoc profile, , or through MyMichigan Thoracic Surgery​​,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.