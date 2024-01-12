VIKING ANNOUNCES FIRST-OF-THEIR-KIND CHINA VOYAGES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bookings Now Open for Three Exclusive Itineraries Exploring China in 2024



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® ( ) today announced three new, first-of-their-kind itineraries that will provide guests with exclusive access to China in 2024. The new voyages range from 10 to 20 days and explore iconic cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Each itinerary also includes a domestic sailing of China's coast that highlights rarely-seen destinations and ports to which only Viking has access-something that has never before been offered for international visitors. The new voyages will operate from September to November on the Viking Yi Dun -formerly the Viking Sun-a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking's fleet. The Chinese-flagged Viking Yi Dun will be the first ship dedicated specifically to the foreign market to operate domestic sailings in China. Each voyage will offer The Viking Way® of exploration, with immersive experiences to introduce guests to the people, history and culture of China, including insightful lectures, Chinese-inspired cuisine and destination experts. ­

"We are proud that Viking will be the first to operate domestic sailings in China for international travelers. Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their mind-and China, with one of the richest cultures in the world, has been inspiring travelers for centuries," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "For more than 15 years, our Yangtze River voyages were among our highest-rated itineraries. We brought guests to China's Yangtze River, to Beijing, to the Great Wall, to the Terra Cotta Warriors and to many other iconic places in this captivating nation. We introduced the real China to our guests, and visiting local school children was always a particular highlight. Now, we are delighted to offer such encounters once again with new voyages to a destination that never ceases to capture the imagination."

New China Voyages







Wonders of China - 20 days; Beijing roundtrip - This comprehensive 20-day cruisetour itinerary delivers China's main highlights. Guests can meet a Tibetan family at their home, walk on the Great Wall and see the Terra Cotta Warriors. Additionally, guests experience the scenic coast of Dongtou and have opportunities to explore Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Shenzhen, a UNESCO city of design.

Classic China & the Coast - 15 days ; Beijing, Xian – Hong Kong (Shenzhen) - This voyage combines the experiences of Viking's 10-day China Discovery voyage with opportunity to see the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the Terra Cotta Warriors and other iconic landmarks. While sailing China's coastline, guests can experience a phenomenal diversity in languages, cultures and cuisines. China Discovery - 10 days; Shanghai – Hong Kong (Shenzhen) - This 10-day itinerary allows guests to experience the Buddhist shrines of Zhoushan and the cliffs of Dongtou, follow the steps of 19th-century European diplomats on Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, or try Cantonese dim sum in Shenzhen.

To learn more about the itineraries and why China is such a captivating destination, Viking has also published two new videos: Executive Vice President Karine Hagen invites travelers to learn more about these exclusive-to-Viking China voyages here , and Viking Vice President of Product Development Joost Ouendag provides an in-depth overview of the new voyages and the unique opportunity to be immersed in the history, culture and natural wonders of the Middle Kingdom here .

The Viking Yi Dun

Dedicated specifically to exploring destinations in China, with an onboard experience that complements guests' discoveries ashore, the Viking Yi Dun is a sister ship in Viking's award-winning ocean fleet. Classified by Cruise Critic as "small ships," Viking's ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.

Booking Details

From now through January 31, 2024, Viking is offering North American travelers the Discover More sale, with up to free international airfare, special fares and a $25 deposit-with additional savings for both new and returning guests-on all-inclusive river, ocean and expedition voyages, including the new coastal China itineraries. Space is limited for 2024 departures. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

About Viking

