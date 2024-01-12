COP29: Azerbaijan Always Ahead In Hosting Great Events

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev
The fight against climate change is one of the main areas
described by the universal text "Sustainable Development Goals"
(DIM), which was unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Member
States in 2015.
The 21st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris saw the
approval of the global manifesto "Agenda 2030," which includes the
idea of "Leaving no one behind." Therefore, the Paris Climate
Agreement was signed at this session. Azerbaijan signed it on April
22, 2016, and the Milli Majlis approved it in October of the same
year.
Global changes have generally been brought about by states and
populations around the world, having had a remarkable impact on the
global climate system since the 20th century. The impacts of
climate change are being felt far and wide these days.
Large-scale efforts to address environmental issues and
government initiatives to enhance the environment have long been
crucial parts of Azerbaijan's strategy for sustainable development.
The country's readiness for new challenges in the context of
climate change has been under President Ilham Aliyev's specific
oversight throughout the last 20 years in the context of
sustainable reforms.
Ensuring environmental safety in accordance with the green
development agenda, as well as natural resource protection at the
national, international, and regional levels in coordination with
this strategy, the application of scientifically based development
principles, and economic decarbonisation are all aimed at ensuring
the country's economic and human resource sustainability.
As part of the work, Azerbaijan named 2010 the "Year of
Ecology," and in 2013, our country hosted a number of regional and
international events in conjunction with the CIS's Year of Ecology.
Furthermore, one of the objectives outlined in the document
"Azerbaijan 2030: national priorities for socioeconomic
development," which was signed on February 2, 2021, was to
transform the country into one with a clean environment and "green
growth."
Our country's remarkable victory in the 44-day Second
Karabakh-Patriotic War in 2020 highlighted new challenges. Despite
the environmental terror committed, particularly in liberated
territories, work on mass reconstruction and the return of our
internally displaced people to their homeland is being carried out
using an environmentally friendly Smart Cities and Smart Villages
approach, alternative energy sources, and green technologies.
Azerbaijan continues to work actively and successfully to
localise global concerns. The Republic of Azerbaijan named 2024 the
"Green World Solidarity Year" in order to build international
solidarity in the global fight against climate change. This implies
that, in addition to the work done thus far, the government
accurately defines the work to be done and will continue to carry
out careful coordination of aspects aimed at the future even better
well-being of the Azerbaijani people.
The world community has attentively followed the rise of our
country's authority in the international arena, its transformation
into a significant actor in regional geopolitical processes, and
the restoration of constitutional territorial integrity and
sovereignty. It is natural that Azerbaijan will host the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year, having made further
obligations in the field of South Caucasus security and
environmental protection for the entire region.
"I still think that this is the world's number one
international event, an international conference, and from the
point of view of the attention of the world community, it is more
prestigious than the UN General Assembly ," President Ilham
Aliyev said in connection with COP29. Although the modern,
independent young Azerbaijani state already has sufficient
experience in hosting major forums and events of global
significance, updated technological capabilities, rapidly changing
perspectives on the future, and the challenges of the fourth
industrial revolution necessitate better preparation for this
event. I am certain that by successfully hosting this renowned
event at the highest level, Azerbaijan will gain the status of a
21st-century progressive state.
It is no surprise that Azerbaijan will host another prominent UN
event in 2026, following CAP29. Considering the work done by
Azerbaijan in the global arena, the decision to hold the 13th World
Urban Planning Forum (WUF13) of the United Nations Human
Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) in Baku in 2026 was a correct
assessment of world states and the international community.
" In any case, the hosting of these two events is a major
development, and I am sure that both events will be held
successfully and the visiting guests will see the realities of
Azerbaijan." These comments of the president suggest that
the contemporary Republic of Azerbaijan is striving for new goals
in a new era.
Thus, all of our international successes and achievements are a
clear indication of trust in President Ilham Aliyev's program of
securing global peace and sustainable development.
Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
