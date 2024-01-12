POCO Roars Into 2024 With New Devices For Gen Z Trendsetters

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

POCO, the popular technology brand among the young generation of tech enthusiasts, is starting 2024 strong by unveiling two upgraded X-series mobile devices and its latest M-series model, targeting the tech-savvy Gen Z.

These updates redefine the midrange smartphone market, offering flagship-level technology, aesthetics, and performance at affordable prices. The POCO X6 Pro and POCO X6 showcase the latest processors, enhanced displays, and triple-camera setups. The POCO M6 Pro, tailored for social media enthusiasts, boasts flagship features like a premium display, ample storage, and turbocharging, all at an unbeatable price-performance ratio.

“After a stellar 2023 in which POCO celebrated its fifth anniversary and met fans and partners at the first-ever POCO Carnival held in Thailand, we are once again shaking up the smartphone market. Providing users with everything they need and nothing they don't, we are making it possible for POCO fans to level up to premium performance and features fine-tuned for the ultimate in full-frame gaming action, movie watching, and social media content creation,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global.“These are the flagship-level technologies that our users have told us will help them maximize their digital experiences in 2024 and beyond.”

POCO X6 Pro: Flagship-level performance and experience for a new 'SPEED-CIES' of users, with no compromises.

The POCO X6 Pro is a gaming powerhouse designed for the SPEED-CIES, the hardcore gamers, offering an immersive experience with its Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Achieving a remarkable AnTuTu benchmark score of 1,464,228, POCO X6 Pro ensures unparalleled gaming performance.

The collaboration with MediaTek optimizes the chipset for adaptive gaming, fast connectivity, and low-power savings, elevating smartphone experiences. The 6.67" CrystalRes Flow AMOLED screen, with ultra-slim bezels and a 94% screen-to-body ratio, enhances the device's modern aesthetic.

With a 64MP triple camera featuring OIS and Motion capture, the POCO X6 Pro caters to dynamic content creators. Seamlessly blending cutting-edge hardware with innovative camera features, this smartphone delivers an extraordinary gaming and multimedia experience for modern users.

Overall, the POCO X6 Pro delivers an extraordinary gaming and multimedia experience, combining cutting-edge hardware with innovative camera features to meet the demands of modern smartphone users.

POCO X6: New levels of power and performance that redefine the midrange category.

The POCO X6, like its Pro version, enhances the user experience with upgraded display and camera features. Catering to those valuing screen real estate and content creators sharing high-resolution content, the device boasts a 64MP main camera with flagship-quality OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP micro camera, allowing users to explore diverse photography genres.

Deepu John, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said:“Sporting the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2, the POCO features 4nm technology for fast and robust performance with great power efficiency. This remarkable device benefits from a strong performance boost compared to the previous generation and boasts Snapdragon Elite GamingTM features for incredible gaming experiences. Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 is also packed with AI capabilities such as image noise reduction, deep learning face detection for better facial recognition, AI-based echo cancellation, and noise suppression that leverages the Qualcomm® AI Engine to make consumer experiences even more seamless and efficient.”

With a weight of just 181 grams, the device is equipped with a substantial 5100mAh battery supporting 67W turbocharging, enabling a full charge in 44 minutes for uninterrupted multimedia consumption, gaming, and social media sharing. Additional creative tools, such as retro and scenery filters, further empower users to craft memorable social media posts.

POCO M6 Pro: Unlimit your play with premium immersive entertainment experiences at a midrange price.

The POCO M6 Pro stands out in the midrange smartphone category with impressive power, performance, and a top-tier display, making it ideal for young users seeking on-the-go entertainment and social media browsing. The device features a first-in-series 120Hz Flow AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels, delivering immersive and eye-friendly viewing. This display enhances user experience with smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and improved performance in fast-paced games and video watching. The 16x super-resolution touch adds precision for next-level gameplay.

The phone's flagship-level camera setup includes an upgraded 64MP triple camera with inbuilt OIS and EIS, a rare feature in midrange phones. This ensures professional-quality photos and videos by reducing camera shake and blur. The 2x in-sensor zoom allows users to capture detailed images from a distance, making it versatile for various photography scenarios.

The POCO M6 Pro is tailored for the young generation, featuring the global debut of the powerful Helio G99-Ultra chipset, known for delivering exceptional performance at smooth frame rates. A notable addition is the expanded memory and storage, offering up to 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, a first for the M-series. The device also introduces first-in-series 67W turbocharging, ensuring quick power-ups for users on the go, whether heading to work, studying, or enjoying a night out.

Product Availability in the UAE

The POCO X6 Pro is set to be released in the UAE in two color options, Black and Yellow, with a single variant of 12GB+512GB starting at 1349 AED. Additionally, the POCO X6 will be available in Black and Blue, featuring a 12GB+256GB variant starting at 999 AED. The POCO M6 Pro, offered in three colors, Black, Blue, and Purple, will come in a 12GB+512GB variant, starting at 899 AED. The lineup will be accessible through Xiaomi's official sales channels starting from January 11th.

Permalink