Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Ushers In New Year With Energetic Approach To Building Awareness Of RCS, Big Data Services Potential In China

Rich communication services (“RCS”) and big data analysis solutions provider FingerMotion is a U.S.-based company focused on providing products and services to China's 1.4 billion mobile users

FingerMotion's SMS and MMS services account for the bulk of its revenues, but the company is in a growth phase that it expects to see the big data analysis solutions of its Sapientus division outstrip the revenues of the mobile services in coming months

The company has begun implementing additional measures to expand awareness of its operations and growth potential among investors, including an uplisting of its common stock that allowed FingerMotion to begin the year on the Nasdaq Capital Market FingerMotion also recently announced that Skyline Corporate Communications Group has been retained to manage investor relations and communications within the financial community

The Chinese New Year is still a month away, but in the United States the new year has already begun with China-centric mobile data specialist company FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) kicking off its aspirations for a prosperous new trip around the sun with the announcement that its common shares have been upgraded to a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market in hopes of expanding the company's reach to investors.

FingerMotion's development of short and multimedia messaging (SMS and MMS) services for Chinese consumers have built the company's revenues to solid levels with quarterly growth surging 142 percent year-over-year in its...

