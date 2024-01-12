Azerbaijan's Real GDP Triples Over Past Decades - Confederation Of Entrepreneurs Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan's real
GDP grew by over 3.6 times over the past 20 years, said President
of the сountry's National Confederation of Entrepreneurs
(Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.
Musayev made his statement during a conference titled
"State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy"
held in Baku.
"GDP per capita increased from $769 to $7,798. Non-oil and gas
GDP increased from $4.1 billion to $41.1 billion. The volume of the
country's foreign trade turnover increased more than 9.5 times and
reached $50 billion. Non-oil and gas exports increased by more than
8.9 times and reached a record level, exceeding $3.3 billion," he
noted.
