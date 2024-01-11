Kerala: Electric Double-Decker Bus To Make Maiden Run In Thiruvananthapuram This Month

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: As part of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) budget tourism initiative, an electric double-decker bus is set to make its maiden run in the capital city by the end of January. This would be one of the open double-deck electric buses purchased from the Leyland company through the Central Government's Smart City scheme. The bus has an open roof on the second floor.



With this change, Thiruvananthapuram will be the second South Indian city to have an electric double-decker bus. The service is intended to serve the capital city's tourist attractions.



The bus, which was designed extravagantly, arrived from Mumbai. A special feature of the bus is the comfortable seating. Passengers can watch TV and listen to music. There are five cameras inside the bus. There are 30 seats on the ground floor and upstairs has 35 seats. There are two ways to board the bus: front and back.

The top floor is open to enjoy the full city view. The bus will pass through all the important places in Thiruvananthapuram like Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Beemapally, Shangumukham Beach and Palayam. The bus is owned and operated by KSRTC Swift. The success of electric buses is the reason why budget tourism also decides to use this bus.



On the other hand, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Urban Development Authority paid Rs 12.96 crore for six double-decker e-buses that are in operation in Hyderabad. These buses cost Rs 50 per person and go to well-known locations such as Makkah Masjid, Birla Mandir, Assembly, Salar Jung Museum, and Charminar.

