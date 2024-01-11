Help Clifford Help Kids 2024: A Night Of Music And Philanthropy Benefiting American Youthworks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Limited event sponsorships and underwriting opportunities still available for Help Clifford Help Kids benefiting American YouthWorks at Antone's on February 8, 2024.

Supporters attending the 2022 Help Clifford Help Kids event at Antone's Nightclub in downtown Austin.

Antone's Marquee Sign Announcing Help Clifford Help Kids in Downtown Austin

23rd Help Clifford Help Kids Celebration at the Antone's Nightclub with a Legendary Performance by The Temptations Review Featuring the Legacy of Dennis Edwards

- Nathan Verastegui AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Help Clifford Help Kids , the iconic annual celebration and fundraiser, is returning to Antone's Nightclub in downtown Austin, TX on February 8, 2024. Now in its 23rd year, the event promises an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and philanthropy, all in support of the nonprofit, American YouthWorks . Emcees for the evening will be the dynamic trio of Jody Denberg, Judy Maggio, and Andy Langer, ensuring a lively and engaging atmosphere throughout the event.Blues legend and Antone's Nightclub founder, Clifford Antone, founded Help Clifford Help Kids in 2001, after working with the young people at American YouthWorks. Over the years, Help Clifford Help Kids has been an important event that brings together the Austin community to support American YouthWorks' mission to offer young people ages 16-35 opportunities to build careers, strengthen communities through service, and improve the environment through education, on-the-job training.This year's celebration will showcase a mesmerizing performance by music legends, The Temptations Review featuring the legacy of Dennis Edwards, the former lead singer of The Temptations for 14 years. Edwards' gritty vocals were showcased on numerous Billboard hits, including "Psychedelic Shack," "Runaway Child," "Ball of Confusion," "I Can't Get Next to You," and "Papa was a Rolling Stone."American YouthWorks connects young people with resources to realize their full potential and effect positive change within their community. Program participants earn high-value certifications and high school diplomas or their GED, preparing them for their future in higher education, high-demand jobs, and valuable careers.“To me American YouthWorks is like an opportunity,” says Nathan Verastegui, graduate of American YouthWorks and owner of Katana Custom Cabinetry,“if this opportunity didn't exist back then for me, I wouldn't have the opportunities that I have now. And if it doesn't exist today, it's not going to exist for the people looking for it.”For more information about event sponsorships and underwriting opportunities, please visit .For more information about American YouthWorks' programs, visitAbout American YouthWorks:Founded in 1975, American YouthWorks connects diverse groups of young people with equitable access to education, career training, and supportive services. Through two main programs, AYW YouthBuild and AYW Conservation Corps, participants can complete their high school education, and career training in Construction, Healthcare, Environmental Conservation, IT/Media, Disaster Reponse, and Manufacturing.About Help Clifford Help Kids:Founded in 2001 by Clifford Antone and Robin Shivers, with Cathy and Rob Lippincott, Help Clifford Help Kids is an annual celebration and fundraiser in Austin, TX. The event features live music, auctions, and other festivities, with all proceeds benefiting American YouthWorks.About Antone's:Antone's Nightclub, known as the "Home of the Blues," has a rich history in Austin. Founded in 1975 by Clifford Antone, it quickly became a haven for blues enthusiasts, showcasing legends like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Jimmy Reed. Antone's played a pivotal role in shaping Austin's music scene, providing a platform for both established and emerging artists.

