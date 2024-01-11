(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

British telecommunications company BT , and Iraq's Basrah Gas Company (BGC) , have announced a new agreement to, "securely connect the company's operations in Iraq and help accelerate its digital transformation."

Iraq's largest gas flare reduction company and a joint venture among the Iraqi Government, Shell and Mitsubishi , announced a new agreement to securely connect the company's operations in Iraq and help accelerate its digital transformation.

The new network will provide secure and reliable connectivity for BGC sites across multiple locations (gas fields, processing plants and offices). It will also provide enhanced connectivity to hyperscalers and delivery of cloud-based applications such as Microsoft 365 and SAP.

This new high-performance, secure network will lay the foundation for BGC's goal of a future proof, cloud-enabled secure infrastructure in the coming years.

Andrew Wiper, Managing Director of BGC said:

"Collaborating with BT is an important milestone for BGC. In forging this alliance, we propel BGC towards global excellence. The bedrock of our operations lies in robust and efficient connectivity, and this contract reinforces our commitment to efficiency and safety."

Eyad Shihabi, Managing Director, Global Industries and Government, Business, BT said:

"We're very proud of our relationship with JV BGC. This partnership represents a new chapter in this relationship by delivering the high standards of quality and reliability of services directly to BGC in Iraq."

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services.

(Source: BT)

The post BGC signs Agreement with BT for Secure Connectivity first appeared on Iraq Business News .