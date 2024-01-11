               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

France Overtly Spurs Armenia Into Revenge - Azerbaijani MP


1/11/2024 3:10:57 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. France is pushing Armenia towards revenge, a member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Elshad Mirbashir told Trend .

"Azerbaijan can appropriately respond to those who oppose it. Armenia and pro-Armenian groups, particularly France, should recognize that Azerbaijan will vigorously defend its legitimate stance. France is militarizing Armenia while simultaneously aiming to establish a military presence there. The United States is also displaying a willingness to provide comprehensive assistance to Armenia. They aim to prepare Armenia for fresh regional adventures against both our country and the groups that the US perceives as its adversaries," said Mirbashir.

"France and the United States both aim to use Armenia as a springboard. In this example, we find attempts to bolster the anti-Azerbaijani agenda. The UN Security Council had five anti-Azerbaijani talks at France's request, but no resolutions were enacted due to opposition from other countries. This is an indication of our country's international standing. Political attacks on Azerbaijan are also carried out via other political venues. Azerbaijan, in turn, confidently defends its stance and provides a suitable response," the MP added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search