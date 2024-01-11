France Overtly Spurs Armenia Into Revenge - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. France is pushing
Armenia towards revenge, a member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Elshad Mirbashir told Trend .
"Azerbaijan can appropriately respond to those who oppose it.
Armenia and pro-Armenian groups, particularly France, should
recognize that Azerbaijan will vigorously defend its legitimate
stance. France is militarizing Armenia while simultaneously aiming
to establish a military presence there. The United States is also
displaying a willingness to provide comprehensive assistance to
Armenia. They aim to prepare Armenia for fresh regional adventures
against both our country and the groups that the US perceives as
its adversaries," said Mirbashir.
"France and the United States both aim to use Armenia as a
springboard. In this example, we find attempts to bolster the
anti-Azerbaijani agenda. The UN Security Council had five
anti-Azerbaijani talks at France's request, but no resolutions were
enacted due to opposition from other countries. This is an
indication of our country's international standing. Political
attacks on Azerbaijan are also carried out via other political
venues. Azerbaijan, in turn, confidently defends its stance and
provides a suitable response," the MP added.
