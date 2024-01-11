               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Issyk-Kul Emerges As Top Destination For Energy Investments Among Kyrgyz Regions


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 11. The Issyk-Kul region is attracting more investments in the energy sector compared to other regions in Kyrgyzstan, the country's Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev, said, Trend reports.

This statement was made during a meeting between the minister and the authorized representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Issyk-Kul region, Emilbek Abdykadyrov, along with district heads, city council deputies, representatives of the agriculture, forestry, and water management departments, as well as investors.

The focus of the meeting was on green energy, investment attraction, implementation of investment projects, construction of solar and wind power stations, creating favorable conditions for investors, overcoming the electricity deficit, and developing alternative sources of energy.

Additionally, the discussion addressed land allocation for the construction of small hydroelectric power plants, solar, and wind power stations.

"As you know, a state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan. The country's President Sadyr Zhaparov has set the task to overcome the energy crisis by 2026. To achieve this, we need to build solar and wind power stations, which will help increase energy production. However, to construct them, investors must first address land-related issues," he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy has signed memorandums and cooperation agreements with several investors.

