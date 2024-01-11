Issyk-Kul Emerges As Top Destination For Energy Investments Among Kyrgyz Regions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 11. The Issyk-Kul
region is attracting more investments in the energy sector compared
to other regions in Kyrgyzstan, the country's Minister of Energy
Taalaibek Ibraev, said, Trend reports.
This statement was made during a meeting between the minister
and the authorized representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in
the Issyk-Kul region, Emilbek Abdykadyrov, along with district
heads, city council deputies, representatives of the agriculture,
forestry, and water management departments, as well as
investors.
The focus of the meeting was on green energy, investment
attraction, implementation of investment projects, construction of
solar and wind power stations, creating favorable conditions for
investors, overcoming the electricity deficit, and developing
alternative sources of energy.
Additionally, the discussion addressed land allocation for the
construction of small hydroelectric power plants, solar, and wind
power stations.
"As you know, a state of emergency has been declared in the
energy sector of Kyrgyzstan. The country's President Sadyr Zhaparov
has set the task to overcome the energy crisis by 2026. To achieve
this, we need to build solar and wind power stations, which will
help increase energy production. However, to construct them,
investors must first address land-related issues," he said.
According to him, the Ministry of Energy has signed memorandums
and cooperation agreements with several investors.
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107711066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.