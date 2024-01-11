Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Criticises BJP's Politicisation Of Ayodhya, Supports Congress Leaders' Decisions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a statement, Siddaramaiah highlighted that what should have been a ceremony transcending caste, religion, and party lines has been turned into a political campaign by the BJP, showing disrespect to Lord Rama and the people of India. He criticized the silence of BJP and RSS leaders on Modi's act of inaugurating the incomplete Ram Temple, calling it hypocritical.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Congress party's steadfast support for the construction of the Ram Mandir, in line with their respect for the court's verdict. He accused the BJP, RSS, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of initially claiming the Ram Janmabhoomi issue as a matter of faith and then promptly accepting the Supreme Court's verdict in their favor, exposing their hypocritical behavior.

Siddaramaiah expressed concern over the controversial statement by the secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, asserting that Shaivas and Shaktas have no rights in the Ram Temple. He deemed it an insult to all Shaiva devotees and criticized the political gain derived from the temple inauguration.

The Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inaugurating the incomplete Ram Temple during the election period to stir up Hindutva sentiment and divert attention from his failures. He noted that people are questioning the accounting of donations collected in the name of bricks, emphasizing the need to separate religion from political motives.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the Congress is not against Hinduism but opposes untouchability, casteism, blind faith, and superstitions carried out in the name of religion. The party is committed to upholding the constitutional principle of respect for all religions while opposing the BJP and Sangh Parivar's alleged political exploitation of Hinduism.

As a public representative, Siddaramaiah highlighted his participation in various religious events, demonstrating respect for diverse faiths while maintaining a commitment to constitutional principles.

